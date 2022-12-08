Royal Family ‘not contacted by Netflix’ about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries

The Royal Family were reportedly not contacted by Netflix about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive docuseries.

The opening credits of episode one of Harry & Meghan, which joined Netflix today, read: “This is a first-hand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.”

“All interviews were completed by August 2022. Members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

Earlier today, Sky News reported that no members of the Royal Family or palace households were approached to comment on the series.

However, a Netflix source countered the claim, saying that the communications offices for King Charles and Prince William were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims made in the series.

The first three episodes of the series see Meghan and Harry discuss their life in the Royal Family and the “media frenzy” surrounding their relationship.

In one episode, Harry speaks of the “wave of abuse and harassment” towards Meghan by the media, and how Buckingham Palace handled it.

The Duke of Sussex says: “The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well. So it was almost like a rite of passage.”

“Some of the members of the family were like ‘my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’ I said ‘the difference here is the race element’.”

In another part of the docuseries, Harry says: “I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. ”

“The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart. And my mum [Princess Diana] certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now, and Volume II will join the streaming giant on December 15.