Royal family criticises the BBC over documentary about Prince William and Prince Harry

The Royal family has issued a rare joint statement about a BBC Two documentary called The Princes and the Press, which aired on Monday night.

The first part of the documentary, which is presented by Amol Rajan, delved into Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship with the media.

The programme also referenced the rumoured rift between the brothers, and included claims of “competitiveness” between the different royal households.

The Royal family are clearly unimpressed by claims made in the documentary, as they’ve condemned the BBC for giving them airtime in a rare statement.

The joint statement was issued by Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, and was shown at the end of the programme.

It said: “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.”

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

The documentary also addressed the bullying allegations against Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, which she has vehemently denied.

Back in 2018, a senior palace aide accused the Duchess of Sussex of mistreating members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times earlier this year, and Buckingham Palace have since launched an investigation into the allegations.

During the programme, a lawyer for the Duchess of Sussex, Jenna Afia, said: “Those stories were false.”

“This narrative that no one can work for the Duchess of Sussex, she was too difficult and demanding as a boss and everyone had to leave, it’s just not true.”