Royal expert reveals Prince William reached out to Prince Harry on his birthday

The brothers are working on mending their relationship

Royal expert reveals Prince William reached out to Prince Harry on his...

A royal expert has revealed Prince William reached out to Prince Harry on his 36th birthday.

The Prince celebrated his birthday away from the royal family this year, as he’s been living in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie since March.

According to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, the brothers spoke on the phone last week, and are “getting on better” than they were several months ago.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie said: “The brothers spoke on Harry’s birthday, It’s no secret that it’s been a rocky path between the two brothers.”

“But I actually think the distance has been a good thing for them. They are speaking more than they did before.”

William and Harry’s rift hit headlines once again last month, after it was documented in royal biography Finding Freedom.

According to the book’s authors, cracks started to show back in 2016 – when Harry and Meghan first started dating.

Sources claimed Harry was upset with his brother, after William advised him to slow down his romance with the Suits actress.

The book also reported that the brothers were barely speaking earlier this year, and that there was serious tension at Harry and Meghan’s final engagement in March.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.