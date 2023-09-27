Royal expert claims Kate Middleton is ‘closed’ to healing rift with in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton is “closed” to the prospect of healing the rift between her, her husband Prince William and her in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between the royal brothers and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

Prior to the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, the two couples hadn’t been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020 – which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Just days later, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 4, and daughter, Lilibet, 2.

Although there were rumours of a “truce” between the two couples in wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, tension has unsurpassably mounted over the past twelve months.

December saw the release of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell eight-part Netflix series, in which they made a number of bombshell claims about the Royal Family.

The following month, the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ was published, which featured more than a few allegations against his brother William and father King Charles III.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed Kate has been “hurt and insulted” by Harry and Meghan’s action since stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family, and that she’s “closed her mind” to the prospect of reconciliation.

The journalist alleged: “When you come from a happy, united family – as Catherine does – it’s incredibly hard to understand how people can become estranged.”

“I think she believed the rift could be fixed and, after Prince Philip’s funeral, we saw her talking with Harry and obviously encouraging William to do the same.”

“But we now know that it didn’t work,” she stated, before claiming: “In fact, William and Harry had a blazing row right after the funeral. There comes a point when you just have to accept that happy families are not a game that everyone can play.”

Ms Bond also noted that Kate and William are a “strong team” and likely made the decision together that “the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future”.

“They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives,” the journalist continued to claim.

Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl told The UK Sun: “When you think of the personal revelations – and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in ‘Spare’ – Harry broke the one rule, and that is staying silent on family matters.”

“While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there’s been a complete breakdown of that relationship.”

“I don’t think Kate does angry,” Ms Nicholl continued. “I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply — and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply.”

The journalist alleged that William was “very angry” with Harry for speaking about his wife in ‘Spare’ because Kate had “acted very much as the peacekeeper”.

Ms Nicholl concluded: “She tried to get the brothers back on an even keel and for Kate to be dragged into this mucky saga was upsetting for her and certainly did infuriate William.”