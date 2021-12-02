Royal biographer claims Prince William had ‘cyber relationship’ with Britney Spears before he married Kate Middleton

A royal biographer has claimed Prince William had a “cyber relationship” with Britney Spears before he eventually settled down and married Kate Middleton.

In his new book ‘Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’, author Christopher Andersen has alleged the Duke of Cambridge and the pop princess “tried to get together” in the past.

Prince William, who was one of the world’s most eligible bachelors at the time, was also connected to model Lauren Bush, who is the niece of former US President George W. Bush.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the claims he’s made in his new book, Christopher Andersen said: “[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young…”

“He also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush.”

“There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”

The news doesn’t come as a huge shock to Britney fans, as the Toxic singer previously admitted she “exchanged emails” with the British prince.

During an interview on The Frank Skinner Show back in 2002, Britney confessed: “We exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out.”

One year later, William started dating his now wife Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, after meeting at St. Andrews university in Scotland.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2010, and tied the knot in April 2011.

William and Kate have since welcomed three children – Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Meanwhile, Britney recently got engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari.

However, rumours are rife the pair have secretly tied the knot, after Sam called her his “wife” on Instagram.