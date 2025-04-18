Royal aide who filed bullying claim against Meghan Markle lands huge new role with Prince William

A royal aide who previously filed a bullying claim against Meghan Markle has landed a huge new role with Prince William.

Jason Knauf has been announced as the new CEO of The Earthshot Prize, which the Prince of Wales founded in 2020 as a 10-year campaign to repair the planet.

In a statement, William explained that the current CEO, Hannah Jones, will leave her role this summer after four years.

The 42-year-old said: “As the first CEO, Hannah has built The Prize into a world class organization with an incredible team delivering an annual Prize, powering a platform for speeding solutions to scale, and catalyzing a movement to encourage young people, spark imaginations and infuse urgent optimism across the world.”

“As we look ahead to the future of The Prize and the urgent work needed to scale more inspiring solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, I look forward to working with Jason to chart the course for the next five years of the Earthshot Prize and beyond,” he added.

Jason previously worked as a communications secretary for Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they split up their offices.

In October 2018, Jason filed a bombshell complaint that accused Meghan of bullying, claiming she drove two personal assistants out of the household.

He also alleged that she undermined the confidence of a third staff member.

The Duchess of Sussex vehemently denied the bullying claims, which were later investigated by Buckingham Palace.

At the time, a spokesperson said Meghan was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good,” they added.