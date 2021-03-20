The legendary footballer joined the platform last month

Roy Keane’s account dubbed ‘the best on Instagram’ after latest post

Roy Keane’s account has been dubbed “the best on Instagram” following his latest post.

The football manager and former player joined the platform last month, and he’s already gained 1.3million followers – thanks to his brilliant sense of humour.

In his latest post, Roy shared a photo of him and his granddaughter, alongside a hilarious caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)



The 49-year-old wrote: “My granddaughter idolises me. I told her to join the queue.”

Roy’s followers were clearly amused by the caption, including Westlife’s Nicky Byrne who commented a series of laughing emojis.

@footyemporium also wrote in the comment section: “Only posted 7 times and is already the best account on Instagram.”

Another fan simply called Keano the “King of Instagram 🤣👑.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)

Roy shares five children with his wife Theresa – Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alanna.

Since joining Instagram, the Cork native has also shared a selfie with his dog, who he called “a man’s best friend”, and a snap of him wearing a cycling helmet.

He captioned the post: “I’ll wear the helmet but if you see me wearing lycra, run me over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)

On St. Patrick’s Day, Roy shared a throwback snap of him and Gary Lineker, alongside an advert they filmed for Walker’s crisps back in 2000.

He captioned the post: “Dressed as a leprechaun chasing Lineker for a bag of crisps. Do me a favour. Up The Irish 🇮🇪.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Keane (@officialkeane16)