Roy Keane rescues female DJ from being ‘manhandled’ by four men on a cruise ship

Roy Keane has revealed how he came to the rescue of a female DJ after four men started harassing her on board a cruise ship.

The Man United legend was on holiday with his wife Theresa when he almost ended up getting into a fight with other passengers.

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, the Cork native said: “I’ve had a great summer. No tournaments, bit of a break. I went on a cruise and really enjoyed that. I did (get annoyed on) the first night…”

“I put a marker down on the first night to a few people,” he explained. “They weren’t coming up to me but they were just being rude to other people.

“They were just being rude to other people, rude to the woman playing the music and getting agro with her and I stepped in.

“These lads, about four of them who were about the same age as me, maybe a bit older, they were being really rude to this woman DJ and manhandling her.

“And I just went over to them and went, ‘Lads just calm down,’ so I sat down and four of them came across ready to… But no I didn’t have them, it didn’t kick off but it was pretty close.”

Gary Neville then asked how Theresa reacted to the situation, and he replied: “She wasn’t too bad with it. She said they were really rude.”

He then quoted Roy’s comment about “putting a marker down”, and added: “It didn’t kick off, but it was pretty close. New season, same Roy.”

“It’s like a pre-season game, Charity Shield, studs down the back of somebody,” Roy joked.

“They were still annoying the rest of the week but I kept my distance,” he continued.

“A few nights later I saw them having a few words with this other guy. I went over to support him a little bit, but it wasn’t as bad as I’m kind of making out.”

The former footballer recently celebrated his 54th birthday, and has been spending some quality time with his family over the summer.