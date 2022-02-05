Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ‘welcomes second child’ with husband Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has reportedly welcomed her second child with Jason Statham.

According to the MailOnline, the 34-year-old model gave birth to a baby girl “two days ago” in London.

The couple are already parents to their four-year-old son Jack, who was born back in 2017.

Rosie announced her pregnancy back in August, by sharing a snap of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Taaa daahhh !! 👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻 #round2.”

Rosie and her actor husband Jason, who currently live in LA, started dating in 2010 and later got engaged in 2016.

After welcoming their son Jack in 2017, they decided to press pause on their wedding plans.

At the time, Rosie said: “We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy.”

“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”