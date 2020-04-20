The Irish influencer is asking her followers to do something special

Rosie Connolly urges her fans to ‘be kind’ amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Rosie Connolly has urged her followers to perform at least “one act of random kindness” amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-of-two highlighted the importance of being kind to both friends and strangers during this difficult.

Rosie took to Instagram and highlighted how much of an impact it could have on someone’s life.

“Now, more than ever, I think it’s so so important to BE KIND,” she started.

“EVERYONE is struggling in one way or another,” she wrote on her stories.

“Do what you can to make someone smile or make their day a little easier,” she added.

The blonde beauty proceeded to encourage her followers to “do one random act of kindness this week.”

“If we all play our pet, it will make a massive difference,” she revealed.

Rosie’s candid post came after she and fellow social media influencer Aoife Bermingham O’Shea left some presents for a 4-year-old girl named Zoe and her family.

Zoe suffers from an aggressive malignant brain tumour and Rosie helped Aoife put together a care package for the family.

Zoe’s mother thanked Rosie and Aoife for their random act of kindness and admitted that she had never met the women before.

Aoife took to Instagram and also thanked Rosie for her help.

“She played a blinder and was up at my driveway within an hour of me asking her could she help me with a little care package for a special family,” she confessed.

The care package included beauty products and children’s clothes.

