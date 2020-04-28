Rosie Connolly unveils new jewellery collection

This is going to sell out fast!

Rosie Connolly has launched her second collection with Lilywho.

The popular influencer has been “working hard” on the new collection over the past few months, after the huge success of her first collaboration with the jewellery brand.

Rosie took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with her 326k followers.

“I am so thrilled to finally launch my second @lilywhoofficial collection today 🎊,” she started the post.

“After the massive success of my first collection, I’ve been working hard with the team to create new pieces for you all, while continuing the sun, moon and stars theme from my first designs ❤️.”

Rosie also explained to her fans that had to cancel the official launch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had planned a very different launch for this collection, but with the current situation that had to be postponed,” she penned.

“However, I couldn’t wait to launch this and show you all the newest designs and make them available to you all.”

“The full collection is on the website (linked in my bio) and I’ll be sharing more of a detailed look at each of the pieces on my stories later today too 🙌🏼.”

“I hope you enjoy it as much as I’ve loved creating them and don’t forget that my code ‘rosie’ will get you 15% off too.”

Friends and followers were quick to take to the comment section to express their delight over the big news.

“Congratulations 👏🏻❤️ can’t wait to purchase xx,” one follower wrote.

“Unreal 😍😍 I adore every piece 💓😍,” fellow Irish influencer Lisa Jordan added.

