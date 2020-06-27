Rosie Connolly teases new clothing collection

The Irish influencer is releasing her own range very soon

Rosie Connolly has revealed she’s releasing another collection with Lavish Alice.

The mum-of-two teamed up with the brand last year on a range of dresses, and now she’s collaborating with them again.

The influencer shot photos for the collection at Cliff at Lyons on Friday, after the original shoot, which was supposed to take place in the UK, was cancelled.

Sharing one of the dresses from her new range, Rosie wrote on Instagram: “Coming soon…. who’s ready for #2 🎉 ”

“Super excited to reveal that I’ve been working on another collection with @lavishalice after the massive success of my last one 😍 ”

“Today we shot the full campaign and it will be available verrrry soon 🤫 #comingsoon #lavishaliceXRCQ,” she added.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Rosie revealed the collection was supposed to launch earlier this year – but they pushed it back due to the coronavirus pandemic.