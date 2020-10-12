Rosie Connolly tears up as she reveals emotional cancer scare

The popular influencer shared an important message with her followers about checking their breasts

Rosie Connolly has tearfully revealed that she had a cancer scare last week.

The mother-of-two opened up about the scare on her Instagram Stories today, where she addressed her recent social media absence.

Speaking with her 344k followers, Rosie encouraged people to check their breasts – after she found a lump in hers.

“I took a bit of a break from social media which was just needed over the weekend,” she shared, “Last week, I found a lump in my breast, and even talking about it now I get so emotional because I’ve just been a wreck.”

“It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I’d love to say I’ve been checking them like you should be doing, but I wasn’t. I actually found it accidentally,” she admitted.

“I found it in my sleep, I don’t even know how but whatever way I moved I woke myself up having felt it and it was very obvious that it was a lump.

“My nana had breast cancer, my mum had breast cancer, so obviously that’s the first thing I’m going to think about.”

Rosie admitted she didn’t sleep the rest of the night after finding the lump, and decided to call her GP before going straight in to get it looked at.

Rosie was then referred to a consultant, who she visited today: “That week between last Monday and today honestly was one of the worst weeks I’ve had in a very very long time. So scary.

“I’ve never been fearful of my health, ever,” she confessed, “My biggest fear in terms of cancer was it coming back to my mum – that was the only time I ever thought about cancer.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d find a lump or have that worry and that thought process. I thought I would’ve been someone quite mentally strong, but I didn’t cope very well this week.

“The unknown, the waiting, the no answers… I had myself diagnosed and my mind just went to the worst place possible.”

“I’m still awaiting tests. I have to wait for a scan. But I did see the consultant today and he did seem quite positive.

“I just need to get on with it now and wait for my scan,” she added.

Rosie encouraged her followers to get to know their breasts, highlighting the importance of checking them regularly.

Becoming visibly emotional, she said: “Probably the hardest thing was telling my mum because I knew she’d worry… I needed to tell her, I needed somebody who had been there before.”

“I’m still a little bit in shock… But it would be irresponsible of me not to encourage you guys to check yourself. That’s the only reason I’m sharing this.

“It would be wrong of me to hold my story back, in case it actually encourages somebody to check. With breast cancer, it’s all about timing – as with any cancers.

“I have a right and a duty to use my platform for more than sharing links to outfits, because to be honest with you after last week, nothing else matters.

“When you think your health is at jeopardy, nothing else matters – money, jobs… it just means nothing.”

“If you take anything from these stories – get to know your bodies, check it regularly, know if there’s any changes and if there is just ring a doctor and get it seen to.

Signing off, Rosie shared some helpful snaps of how to check your breasts.

“At the end of the day, all of this online, all the material things, they mean nothing if you don’t have your health.”