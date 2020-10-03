The 1-year-old obtained an injury that 'needed looking at'

Rosie Connolly reveals she had to bring her daughter Remi to A&E

Rosie Connolly has revealed that she had to bring her daughter Remi to A&E.

The mother-of-two shared a snap of her youngest child to her Instagram Stories, revealing she had taken Remi to hospital after the one-year-old bumped her head.

“Quick trip to A&E with little miss Bear Grylls,” she wrote, “The climbing obsession ended with a bad bump to the head which needed looking at but thankfully she’s fine.”

“Massive thank you again to the staff of @temple_street_foundation for doing an amazing job!” she added.

“Every time I’m there it reminds me why I did the fundraiser last year for such an important cause.”

Last December, Rosie raised over a quarter of a million euros for both Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The blonde beauty posted a giveaway on her Instagram, offering her followers a chance to win a Gucci bag in exchange for a donation to the cause.

With an original target of €5,000, Rosie raised a total of €287,636 for the children’s hospitals – presenting them with the cheque as she attended CMRF’s annual Christmas ward walk.

“Proud. There’s. no other word to describe how I feel about every single person who donated to my fundraiser for @cmrf_crumlin and @temple_street_foundation,” she wrote at the time.

“You made this happen, and today I got to present the money and also had the privilege of walking the wards and meeting the tiniest hero’s with the biggest brightest smiles..

“I’ve no words for the staff, parents and children who are spending this Christmas in hospital… we are all thinking of you.”

