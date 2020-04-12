Rosie Connolly reveals how she’s spending Easter Sunday

A lot of people will be missing their families today

Rosie Connolly has revealed how she is spending Easter Sunday in self-isolation.

The mum-of-two is encouraging her followers to “stay home” this bank holiday weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Rosie shared a photo with her daughter Remi, and paid tribute to healthcare workers as she urged people to remain at home for Easter Sunday.

“Happy Easter Sunday from me and my littlest chick 🐣,” she wrote.

“I know a lot of us our missing our families today, but it’s all for a greater good and I just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to those who got up this morning and went to work to help those who need it… you are hero’s ❤️.”

“Currently cooking my very first roast dinner (only took me 30 years!) and hoping to recreate what my Mum does for us every Easter Sunday ❤️ Grateful for family and health today 🥰 #EasterSunday #Family #StayHome,” she added.

It comes after the beauty guru revealed she enjoyed a sweet “date” night with husband Paul during the week.

