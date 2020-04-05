Rosie Connolly reveals emotional moment daughter Remi

This is so sweet!

Rosie Connolly has shared an emotional moment with her daughter Remi.

The mum-of-two revealed her son has reached an important milestone, during the self-isolation period.

The popular influencer took to Instagram to share the sweet moment her daughter said “Mama” for the first time.

“Worth waiting 13 months for,” she told her 324,000 followers on the social media platform.

View this post on Instagram Worth waiting 13 months for 🥰🥰🥰 #Mama ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rosie Connolly Quinn (@rosieconxxx) on Apr 4, 2020 at 7:26am PDT

In the video Remi is sitting on his mum’s lap and looks delighted as he says “Mama” over and over again.

Rosie has been sharing her day-to-day activities during quarantine on the social media platform.

From keeping cleaning the house top to bottom to taking some time out for yoga, the beauty guru has been showing her followers how she has been using her time at home to stay active.

