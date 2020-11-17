Rosie Connolly opens up about the return of The Gossies: ‘It’s nice to have something to look forward to’

Rosie Connolly opens up about the return of The Gossies: ‘It’s nice...

Two-time Gossies winner Rosie Connolly has shared her excitement ahead of The Gossies 2021.

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the event will take place virtually in January, and will be hosted by popular TV presenter Lucy Kennedy.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at One4all’s Christmas event today, the mum-of-two revealed she can’t wait to get glamorous for the awards show.

“I think any excuse to dress up at this stage!” the 2020 Gossie’s Most Stylish Lady winner said.

“This year we’ve had a lot of ups and downs, we’re in lockdown then we’re out of lockdown, so anything that gives a little bit of joy, a bit of fun.

“I feel like the weeks and the weekends can kind of blur into one, so it’s nice to have something to look forward to. I’m definitely looking forward to it.

“It’s all about finding little bits of joy in every day life – it makes a huge difference. The Gossies coming back is something to look forward to,” Rosie said.

“Particularly in January, which is my birthday month, because I know usually people are miserable in January,” she added.

“They’re on diets, they’re off the drink, so it’s not a great time to have a birthday, particularly if we’re still going to be in lockdown.

“So the Gossies will definitely be an excuse to get dressed up, put the heels on, and have a bit of a celebration. Celebrate the new year that’ll hopefully be better than this one!”

Rosie admitted she was “delighted” to be working with Over4all for Christmas: “I absolutely love this time of year and I am one of those people who already has the Christmas tree up, so I am in the festive mood!”

On Friday January 29th Lucy will host the event live, with our nominees watching on via Zoom, and our VIP guests being treated to food and drinks at home, as well as a special virtual performance by Chasing Abbey.

On Sunday January 31st the awards will be broadcast online in full, so you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between and all the glitz and glam.

As always, we will be rewarding the best of the best in the Irish entertainment industry, with One4all an official sponsor this year.

The categories include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Music Act, Best TV Show and Best Movie.

And we will be rewarding the top names in the fashion industry, from awards for Most Stylish Lady and Most Stylish Man to Fashion Designer of the Year.

Plus we will be awarding the best in the world of social media with categories like Best Social Media Star and Influencer of the Year.

This year we will also be introducing a new category, celebrating key figures in the Irish entertainment industry who have changed the lives of many throughout 2020, from helping charities, to personally helping front line workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure to tune in, on January 31st, 2021. All Gossies 2021 nominees will be announced on Sunday January 10th.