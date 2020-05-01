Rosie Connolly opens up about postnatal depression: ‘It’s something I have to work on daily’

The influencer was diagnosed with postnatal depression last year

Rosie Connolly opens up about postnatal depression: ‘It’s something I have to...

Rosie Connolly has opened up about being diagnosed with postnatal depression last year.

The Irish influencer encouraged her followers to “keep the conversation going” as she spoke about her own mental health issues.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rosie said: “I was diagnosed with postnatal depression late last year.”

“I’m doing really well but I’m still on medication and it’s something I have to work on daily.”

“Don’t think that everything is all rosy over here,” she continued.

The blonde beauty discussed how her friends, family and her GP helped her through such a difficult time.

“I have no secrets,” she admitted. “I just got the help I need from my GP, my friends and family and I continue to do so.”

The mother of two urged her 326k followers to look out for one another, especially those who are “appearing to be strong.”

“I guess what I’m saying is just keep the conversation going,” she said.

“Look out for your friends and look out for those who are appearing to be strong.”

“I feel like they’re the ones who are probably suffering a little bit more inside, because they are trying to keep up the outer strength.”

“I’ve done it and it’s harder to keep up that facade of being OK and coping,” she admitted.

“It’s really important to get the help that you need and the help is there.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: