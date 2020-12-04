Rosie Connolly finally unveils her ‘unisex’ fashion brand

The Irish influencer's first collection went live this morning

Rosie Connolly has officially launched her new fashion brand, 4thARQ.

The Irish influencer first teased the collection last week, with the unisex streetwear brand going live this morning.

The first collection includes hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, half-zip fleeces, bodysuits, a bomber jacket and a puffer gilet, with prices ranging from €30 – €100.

Speaking about her new brand, the mother-of-two said: “Launching my own fashion brand has been a goal on my vision board for years now.”

“I always knew I would do it, it was just a matter of timing.”

“Having studied fashion buying and with fashion being such a huge passion of mine, it was the natural next step. I am so proud of 4thARQ and seeing my vision come to life.”

“4thARQ is its own entity and has its own identity. I have huge plans for the brand and big dreams to chase.”

You can shop the full range HERE.