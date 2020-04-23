Rosie Connolly encourages followers to donate to an amazing cause with another giveaway

The influencer wants to help raise money for a young boy's lifesaving treatment

Rosie Connolly encourages followers to donate to an amazing cause with another...

Rosie Connolly has encouraged her followers to donate to an amazing cause, for the chance to win a mega beauty hamper from her.

The influencer has promised to send a hamper full of beauty products to one lucky person, as long as they donate to the ‘Do It For Dan’ Go Fund Me page.

Former Laois footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher launched the fundraiser on March 5, to raise money for their son Dan to receive lifesaving treatment in the US.

Dan was born on March 28 last year, and was diagnosed with a rare genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis just eight months later.

The couple are hoping to raise 2.1 million dollars for a ground breaking treatment in the US called Zolgensma, which could substantially improve Dan’s quality of life.

Zolgensma is gene therapy and can only be given to kids under the age of two, so Dan’s parents are hoping to raise as much money as they can in a short space of time.

They’ve already managed to raise over €1.5 million on Go Fund Me, but they haven’t reached their goal yet.

Taking to Instagram last night, Rosie shared their Go Fund Me page, and wrote: “This beautiful family need our help, Dan needs our help… ❤️”

“Please, if you could even spare the cost of that coffee you usually buy, but can’t now as we’re all home… then please PLEASE swipe up and donate… let’s give Dan the future he deserves ❤️

“Send me a screenshot of your donation and I’ll pick a winner to send a little beauty hamper to say thank you!”

This morning, Rosie took to Instagram to thank all her followers for donating.

“I’m just popping on to say thank you to everybody who has donated to the Do It For Dan fundraiser, there’s just been so many people DMing, so yeah, well done,” she said.

“And I also wanted to just say, I get a lot of messages from people saying ‘oh I wish I could donate more’ or ‘it’s not much but…’. Guys like every single fiver helps.”

“And also, we’re in the maddest time right now, and a lot of are uncertain in terms of money, so yeah don’t ever say ‘oh, it’s only a fiver’, like you’ve bothered to donate, so I just wanted to say thank you. ”

“I’m going to do up the best beauty hamper that I can possibly do, and I’ll just pick a winner at random, who has donated. So it doesn’t matter if it is 5 euro or 50 euro or whatever you have, it’s all important, so yeah I just wanted to say that. ”

“It’s such an Irish thing I think, it’s like ‘oh god, that’s all I could donate’, like that’s amazing, you donated! So well done,” she added.

Rosie’s post comes just months after she helped raise almost €300k for two children’s hospitals, by giving away a Gucci handbag.

