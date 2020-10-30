Rosie Connolly confirms she’s launching her own brand – but admits it hasn’t been ‘plain sailing’

"It's something I've wanted to do for such a long time..."

Rosie Connolly has revealed she’s launching her own brand before the end of this year.

The popular influencer, who has over 351k followers on Instagram, has been working on the project for months – and admitted there’s been a lot of set backs.

Announcing the news on her Instagram Story, Rosie said: “I’m not gonna tell you too much, but since about February this year, I have been working on launching my own brand.”

“It’s crazy to actually say it finally out loud. This has been consuming our lives for basically the whole of lockdown, which has been a great thing to focus on, and it has been a learning curve…”

“There’s a lot of work involved, and there’s ups, there’s downs, there’s stressful days, there’s delays, there’s set backs… more set backs than anything else.”

Rosie continued: “It’s been a huge eye opener, yeah, I think we’re absolutely crazy launching a business in the middle of a global pandemic, but sure look if you can’t do it then when will you do it.”

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for such a long time, and we’re finally at the stage where we are hoping to launch before Christmas.”

“When I say launch before Christmas, we had ideally planned to launch at the end of August, which didn’t happen. Yeah, getting things right is the main thing, and in order to do that there’s delays.”

Rosie confessed: “It’s not plain sailing, but I’m super excited that we’re at that stage now, well hopefully, I don’t want to jinx it!”

“I am gonna fill you in on the brand name and what the brand is really soon, but we just need to get the strategy right for that as well, for the launch.”

“But yeah this is something that myself and Paul [her husband] have been working on, and it’s just us, we’re launching it ourselves, we’re doing it all ourselves so that’s why it’s taking a lot longer.”

“We’ve hired the right people that know the stuff we don’t, which is really important, and we have an amazing team around us that are doing their best to work through this pandemic and get a business launched, which is just crazy,” she said.

“And I’m hoping that once everything’s launched, I’ll be able to sit down and actually fill you in on the ins and outs of all of that, because it’s totally knew to me. I’ve obviously done collaborations with brands and stuff like that, but they take all of that hard bit out, and you get to do the creative side…”

“Whereas with this, there’s the creative side, the business side, the legal side, there’s just so many sides to this! So yeah I’m really excited to finally be able to tell you what it is really soon…”

“But for now I’m gonna have a pretty stressful month ahead trying to get things over the line and finalised.”

Rosie also revealed her brand launch is one of the reasons why they recently moved to a bigger house, because they will be fulfilling orders themselves at home.

The mother-of-two added: “I really want to get you guys involved as much as possible once it’s launched in terms of feedback, and what you guys want to see in the future.”

“I definitely want this brand to be something that you guys have a lot of say in as well.”