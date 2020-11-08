Rosie Connolly announces amazing designer giveaway in aid of Irish children’s hospitals

Rosie Connolly has announced an amazing designer giveaway to raise money for Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.
Last December, the influencer raised almost €300k in less than two weeks, after she posted a giveaway offering her followers the chance to win a Gucci bag in exchange for a donation to the cause.
Taking to her Instagram today, the blonde beauty revealed she had launched a Go-Fund-Me page to facilitate donations, with a host of prizes up for grabs including a YSL designer handbag.
Announcing the giveaway, Rosie wrote: “With the MASSIVE success of my fundraiser last year, it was only right to do it again for @cmrf_crumlin and @temple_street_foundation ❤️”
❌STOP SCROLLING❌ . With the MASSIVE success of my fundraiser last year, it was only right to do it again for @cmrf_crumlin and @temple_street_foundation ❤️ As some of you may know, my fundraiser came from a day I spent walking the wards of Crumlin’s Children’s hospital and feeling so overwhelmed with emotion seeing so many beautiful children suffering.. I felt helpless and needed to do what I could to help ✨ Last year we raised over a quarter of a million euro which still, to this day, blows my mind 😭 This year, I’ve purchased this stunning @ysl bag to give away along with a host of other prizes including : €1000 @one4allireland voucher €1000 @tkmaxxie voucher €500 @lookfantastic voucher A @marcjacobs bag from @mybagonline A @dysonhair Airwrap €575 for phibrows with @thedublinmakeupacademy (or free brows and lashes for a year) €1200 worth of @goldfeverhair or equivalent in credit for @ceiralambert salon A hamper of leggings from @versofashions . . . HOW TO ENTER – click the link in my bio and donate a minimum of €5, then comment below when you’re done ❤️ Competition open until December 13th 2020 🥰 Please please give what you can this year ❤️ It’s been a difficult year for so many, so just know that you’re doing a good thing by donating ✨✨ #giveaway #fundraiser
“As some of you may know, my fundraiser came from a day I spent walking the wards of Crumlin’s Children’s hospital and feeling so overwhelmed with emotion seeing so many beautiful children suffering.. I felt helpless and needed to do what I could to help ✨
“Last year we raised over a quarter of a million euro which still, to this day, blows my mind 😭,” she added.
The giveaway also includes a Marc Jacobs handbag, a Dyson Airwrap, vouchers for One 4 All, TK Maxx and Look Fantastic, a leggings hamper from Verso Fashions, free brows and lashes for a year from The Dublin Makeup Acadamy, and credit for Ceira Lambert hair salon.
To enter the giveaway, Rosie asked fans to donate a minimum of €5 to the link in her bio which will then be given to the children”s hospitals, before commenting on the post.
Rosie concluded the post by writing: “Please please give what you can this year ❤️ It’s been a difficult year for so many, so just know that you’re doing a good thing by donating ✨✨”
The competition is open until December 13th, with over €17,000 already being donated.