Rosie Connolly admits she’s struggling after having another ‘crappy day’ during isolation

Rosie Connolly has admitted she’s been struggling, after having another “crappy day” during isolation.

The mum-of-two wants to share the good and bad days with her Instagram followers – as she feels it’s important to be honest about life during the coronavirus pandemic.

During a candid chat on her Instagram Story, Rosie said: “I had a crappy day, not gonna lie. I just found today really hard.”

“I woke up in top form. Got up, did my couch to 5k app thingy that I’m sticking to. And then my moody just went WHOOP and disappeared. And I just struggled for the rest of the day.”

“And then Remi [her daughter] was just having a day today as well, which wasn’t a good combination.”

The influencer said she went out for two walks to clear her head, and listened to a podcast about Danielle Bernstein to lift her spirits.

“I went for two walks today. You can tell I was stressed because it’s the only thing at the moment that’s saving me, to just get out for a walk,” she confessed.

“I just needed to walk off this mood.”

Praising her husband Paul for his support, she said: “Thank God for my husband because he picks up the slack when I am struggling a bit.”

The Irish influencer has vowed to share not only her good days at home, but also her bad days.

“I’m going to share the good and the bad because I just think it’s important,” she said. “Because I think everybody is struggling at the moment whether they say it or not.”

“And yeah, hopefully tomorrow will be better,” she added.

