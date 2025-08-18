Rose of Tralee viewers are swayed by New Zealand Rose Ciara Jo Hanlon

Rose of Tralee viewers have been swayed by New Zealand Rose Ciara Jo Hanlon, as she took to the stage at the MTU Kerry Sports Academy this evening.

The event, hosted by Dáithí O Sé and Kathryn Thomas, was televised live on RTÉ, showcasing half the roses with the others to follow tomorrow.

Ciara Jo is “deeply honoured” to be the New Zealand Rose for 2025 and is originally from the small village of Kilchreest in Co. Galway.

She now calls the capital city of Wellington in New Zealand her home where she works as a PE, Health, and Irish teacher.

Ciara Jo earned her teaching degree from the University of Limerick, where she was also elected as Students’ Union President.

Speaking to Dáithí on stage this evening, she donned a traditional New Zealand attire paired with docs – which was applauded by viewers.

Rose of Tralee viewers wasted no time in taking to X to share their admiration for Ciara Jo, with one person writing, “I’m up early in the morning so I’m just going to call it now. The New Zealand rose has the full package. Goodnight and God bless.”

Another added: “Can’t cope with the proud Daddy New Zealand Rose Ciara Jo😭😭😭.”

A third penned, “Is Ciara Jo the first Rose to ever reference Snapchat?👀📱 Also… a Rose in Docs? I support this 103%”

“I then began my teaching career in the people’s republic of Cork before making the leap and moving a little further away from home to Aotearoa, drawn by its rich culture, breathtaking landscapes, and exciting career opportunities,” shared Ciara Jo.

“I have a huge passion for wellbeing and the great outdoors. I’ll often be found hiking in the mountains or rambling out on the trails.”

“I am immensely grateful and excited to take part in this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival and to share the journey with the other wonderful Roses. I hope to make New Zealand proud.”