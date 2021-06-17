Rose of Tralee contestant under fire for saying she’ll pull out of contest if she’s forced to get vaccinated

Rose of Tralee contestant under fire for saying she’ll pull out of...

A Rose of Tralee contestant has come under fire for saying she’ll pull out of the contest if she’s forced to get vaccinated.

Ohio Rose, Christine Smyth, has revealed she won’t take part in the 2022 festival if she’s required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, the 23-year-old said: “I personally am not vaccinated but I’m happy to have the freedom to make that choice.”

“I’m reluctant just because there are so many unknowns currently right now. I know a lot of people who haven’t had any problems, but you hear the other side of the story as well and I feel like once it’s done, it can’t be undone.”

“It might look completely different next year. So I think we just have to cross that bridge when we come to it. Health would be my priority.”

The Cleveland native, who has family roots in Co. Clare, added: “I wouldn’t want to put my own health at risk to partake in something that is so extremely special, but I wouldn’t choose that over my own personal health.”

Christine’s comments have caused uproar on social media, and many have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The Rose of Tralee is scheduled to return in August 2022, after it was cancelled again this year due to the pandemic.

The news was confirmed by the festival’s CEO Anthony O’Gara, who said it was “immensely disappointing for all of us involved”.

In a statement, he said: “Last year was the first time in our history that the Festival was postponed, and doing so again is difficult for everyone involved and of course for those supporters that look forward to celebrating our global Irish community each Augus, but we are confident it is the right decision as we all play our part right now in keeping each other safe and well.”

“The Rose of Tralee International Festival operates on a yearlong basis, in Irish communities worldwide; and we will continue to harness the goodwill of our extended Rose Family in supporting communities and charitable efforts over the next 12 months.”

“Similarly, we will each have a role to play in restoring our community and local economy following this pandemic, and we look forward to coming together in celebration in August 2022.”

“In the meantime, we salute the leadership and the selfless efforts of frontline and support staff everywhere; and among them the efforts by many of our Rose family,” the statement concluded.