Rose Of Tralee 2022: Everyone is saying the same thing about Texas Rose Arden Stringer

The Rose of Tralee International Festival returned to our screens on Monday night, after a three-year hiatus.

The 2022 festival will conclude on Tuesday night, and one of the 33 contestants will take home the crown.

People are already predicting who they think will be crowned The Rose of Tralee 2022, with many rooting for Texas Rose Arden Stringer.

One viewer tweeted: “Texas is my winner, putting it out there immediately.”

Another wrote: “Gorgeous, funny, talented, real. Arden for the win …(so far) Mon Texas!”

A third penned: “Now it’s obvious why Texas is one of the favourites to win.”

Arden is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the competition, with odds of 5/2.

The 29-year-old was born and raised in Dallas, Texas.

After receiving her MA in Writing in Boston, she went on to attend Ballymaloe Cookery School in 2017 and she has been working in the food industry, honing her skills at fine restaurants and bakeries since.

Arden found Food Styling three years ago and has loved the fast-paced, creative nature of it.

She is closely followed by the Kerry Rose, journalist Édaein O’ Connell with odds of 5/1 to become the second Rose ever to hail from the host county.

The Rose of Tralee 2022 continues at 9pm on Tuesday, August 23 on RTÉ One, with a break for the Nine News.