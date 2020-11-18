Rosanna Davison welcomes her ‘miracle’ identical twins

Rosanna Davison has welcomed her “miracle” identical twins with husband Wes Quirke.

The model mum announced her pregnancy back in July, almost eight months after they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

Taking to Instagram today, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys, Oscar and Hugo.

“Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love ❤️❤️,” she wrote.

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true 💫 We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support ❤️”.

Rosanna previously described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Sharing her pregnancy news, she wrote: “We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.”