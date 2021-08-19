Rosanna Davison shares sweet snaps of her twins as they turn 9-months-old

Rosanna Davison has shared sweet snaps of her twins Hugo and Oscar, as they turn nine-months-old.

The model and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their identical baby boys last November, one year after welcoming their first child Sophia via gestational surrogate.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Rosanna shared a series of adorable clips and photos of her baby boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

She captioned the post: “9️⃣ months of Hugo & Oscar (and those squidgy thighs 😋) What an adventure it’s been! ❤️”

Prior to going down the surrogacy route with their daughter Sophia, Rosanna and Wes suffered a heartbreaking 14 miscarriages.

The 37-year-old is now set to publish a book called ‘When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Announcing the book on her Instagram last month, Rosanna said: “In July 2019, I announced that @wesquirke & I were expecting our daughter Sophia by gestational surrogate & in July 2020, we announced that our twin boys, Hugo & Oscar, were on the way 🥰”

“I’m delighted to announce that there’s another arrival expected this autumn… my 3rd book will be published on October 8th with @gillbooks – When Dreams Come True: The Heartbreak and Hope on My Journey to Motherhood ✨”

“My aim in writing this book about our struggles with fertility, from being told I wouldn’t be able to carry my own baby, to the long & challenging surrogacy journey we undertook to have Sophia, followed by the joy of welcoming naturally conceived identical twins less than a year later, is to help normalise the conversation about infertility & pregnancy loss & to examine the stigma & silence that can still surround it.”

Ad

“I feel that sharing my story about the frustration & loneliness we experienced will help to contribute to the growing awareness of miscarriage, an experience sadly shared by so many,” she continued.

“I also write about their birth, my C-section recovery, breastfeeding, maternal mental health, life as a working mum & how we’ve adapted to the chaos at home with 3 under 2! 😅” “By sharing the heartbreak & hope on my path to motherhood, I hope to give others struggling with infertility, pregnancy loss or even new parenthood the support to feel less alone on what can be a difficult & traumatic road.” “I also wrote it to offer hope & comfort to those of you that may deal with infertility in the future. When I was struggling to cope with my multiple miscarriages & as our treatment options were running out, I was desperate to know that fertility miracles can & do come true.” “But above all, I wrote this book for Sophia, Hugo & Oscar to read in the future so that they’ll know how they came into the world, how much we longed for them & how deeply loved they are.” “I hope that they’ll show it to their children, and perhaps their grandchildren will one day read our story of love, loss, hope & a family dream come true ❤️” Rosanna’s book is available to pre-order now from Easons.com, dubraybooks.ie and amazon.co.uk, and will be released in October.