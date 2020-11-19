Rosanna Davison shares sweet snap of newborn son – after welcoming twin boys

The model gave birth to identical twins on Wednesday

Rosanna Davison has shared a sweet snap of her newborn son’s tiny hand.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, on Wednesday morning.

Rosanna has since shared an adorable photo of Hugo’s hand holding her baby finger.

The model captioned the post: “Hugo’s tiny hand.”

In another post, Rosanna also thanked her followers for sending such kind messages since she announced the birth of their twin boys.

She wrote: “Thank you so much for all of your gorgeous messages, comments, emails, texts & good wishes.”

“All so appreciated & trying to work my way through them… but it’s been kind of a long day!” Rosanna joked.

The 36-year-old gave birth to twins on Wednesday morning – almost one year after she and Wes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last November.

Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true 💫 We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”