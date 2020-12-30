Rosanna Davison shares photo from first time she breastfed her newborn son Hugo

The model mum admitted she was "incredibly proud" of her body

Rosanna Davison has shared a photo from the first time she breastfed her newborn son Hugo.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their identical twins, Hugo and Oscar, last month.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Miss World admitted she was “incredibly proud” of her body for homing the two babies.

The 36-year-old wrote: “A favourite photo from a truly bizarre year. Three days postpartum, breastfeeding tiny Hugo in the NICU for the very first time 🤱🏼💙”.

“Hugo was born almost 1lbs smaller than Oscar, although has since caught up. Pair of eating machines! 💪🏼,” she explained.

“I was high on happiness and hormones, despite feeling dazed and sore. My swollen postpartum tummy looked like a deflated basketball, although I felt so incredibly proud of it…

“It had just grown and been home to two perfect little people! I still miss that huge bump. The human body is extraordinary ❤️

“And the mask is a true sign of the times in a year that we will never forget. 😷,” Rosanna added.

“Sending you all love and positivity for 2021, and a new year filled with health and happiness ✨”.

Taking to the comment section, many praised Rosanna for giving them hope in a tough year with her “miracle” pregnancy, after previously opening up about her fertility struggles.

The Good Glow podcast host Georgie Crawford commented: “So beautiful. Thank you for giving us all so much hope this year Rosanna ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Irish broadcaster Lorraine Keane wrote: “You are an amazing woman Rosie 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 and so kind and brave of you to share.”

