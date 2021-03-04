Rosanna Davison shares cruel message she received about her surrogacy

The model mum welcomed her first child Sophia via gestational surrogate in 2019

Rosanna Davison has shared a cruel message she received about her surrogacy.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019 – after they struggled to start a family for years.

The model mum was inundated with messages of support after sharing her surrogacy journey on Instagram, but recalled reading a cruel comment online.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the One4all Mother’s Day launch, Rosanna said: “I do remember a comment when we announced our surrogacy journey with Sophia.”

“Someone said, ‘oh maybe you just didn’t want to get fat’. I just thought, if you only knew how desperate I am to be pregnant myself.”

“But you know, things like that come along but they don’t bother me too much. I know the truth, I know how I feel and I’ve shared my story in all its honesty with nothing hidden.”

“I think when you show your vulnerability and struggles people really respond to that. It’s important to be honest and real and share and show that your life isn’t all perfect and you struggle.”

Rosanna gave birth to her miracle twins Oscar and Hugo in November, and opened up about life as a mum-of-three.

“At the moment it is a struggle to look after three babies and

I’m trying to be as honest about that as possible – it’s not easy,” she admitted.

“Even though it’s normal for everyone to make their life look easier than it really is, you never actually know what’s going on in people’s lives and behind closed doors and that was a message I wanted to convey as well.”

“There’s been an overwhelming amount of positivity and support. If I do get any negativity, it’s easiest to block them,” she added.

