Rosanna Davison shares adorable snap of newborn son – after welcoming identical twins

Rosanna Davison has shared an adorable snap of her newborn son Oscar.
The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, on Wednesday morning.
Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, the mum-of-three shared a sweet snap cuddling her baby boy Oscar for the hospital.
“Newborn snuggles with Oscar,” she wrote, as she posed wearing a face mask.
The 36-year-old gave birth to twins almost one year after she and Wes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last November.
Rosanna admitted she was “heartbroken” to be missing her daughter Sophia’s first birthday on Saturday, as she stayed in hospital with her family’s newest additions.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Rosanna shared a photo of Sophia’s hand when she was a newborn, and wrote: “This day last year, our daughter Sophia arrived into the world & changed our lives in the best way possible.”
The 36-year-old also shared a photo of her holding Sophia, and confessed: “I’m a bit heartbroken not to be home with Sophia on her first birthday but we’ll celebrate & spoil her next weekend instead…”
“Hope she appreciates the present of two baby brothers,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.
Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.
Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.
She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”
“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”
