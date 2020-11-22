Rosanna Davison shares adorable snap of newborn son – after welcoming identical twins

The former Miss World became a mum-of-three on Wednesday

Rosanna Davison has shared an adorable snap of her newborn son Oscar.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, on Wednesday morning.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, the mum-of-three shared a sweet snap cuddling her baby boy Oscar for the hospital.

“Newborn snuggles with Oscar,” she wrote, as she posed wearing a face mask.

The 36-year-old gave birth to twins almost one year after she and Wes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last November.

Rosanna admitted she was “heartbroken” to be missing her daughter Sophia’s first birthday on Saturday, as she stayed in hospital with her family’s newest additions.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rosanna shared a photo of Sophia’s hand when she was a newborn, and wrote: “This day last year, our daughter Sophia arrived into the world & changed our lives in the best way possible.”