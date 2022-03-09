Rosanna Davison reveals her surrogate is unable to leave Ukraine: ‘We’re very worried for her safety’

Rosanna Davison has revealed her surrogate is unable to leave her shelter in Ukraine, amid Russia’s attacks on the country.

The former Miss World had invited the woman who carried her daughter Sophia to live with her in Ireland.

The woman is based in the city of Kherson, which was seized by Russian soldiers last week.

Speaking to RSVP Live, Rosanna said: “It’s such a sensitive, difficult and traumatic situation for so many people to be in that really I just wanted to share what Wes and I can do to help at home and our experience.”

“We reached out to our surrogate last week to invite her to come to Ireland to live with us until there was a time that it may be safe to return to Ukraine or who knows what will happen there.”

The 37-year-old said her surrogate was “very grateful” for the gesture, but she is unable to get to the Polish border.

She explained: “At the moment, her city has been surrounded by Russian troops and she has no way of getting out or getting to the border. I think she’s over 1,300 km from the Polish border.”

“She has a little girl and she’s sheltering with her family so she doesn’t see a way out at the moment but we’re really hoping that at some stage it will happen.”

“We’re obviously very worried for her safety, she’s someone that is incredibly special to us because she gave birth to our daughter. Without her, we wouldn’t have Sophia so we can’t even imagine if something happened to her, it would be devastating.”

Rosanna continued: “I’ve been saying that if the opportunity came along where we do need to look after refugees from Ukraine, just to encourage people to consider it.”

“Obviously if they have the space in their home, if they are in a situation where it is feasible for them, there are good people that just want to live a peaceful life with their families.”

“Unfortunately, this heartbreaking situation has meant that it’s forced them out of their home, it’s just not safe for many of them to stay in Ukraine.”