Rosanna Davison reveals her daughter’s sweet nickname for her twin brothers

Rosanna Davison has revealed the cute nickname her daughter Sophia has given her twin brothers.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, in November – one year after their first child, Sophia, was born via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram, the model mum shared a photo of Sophia chatting to her baby brother Hugo.

Rosanna captioned the post: “Hugo chatting with Sophia over breakfast.”

“She calls both the dogs and her brothers ‘Wawa’ 🤣 Anything small and cute is a Wawa.”

The 36-year-old won praise earlier this month when she appeared on Síle Seoige’s TG4 documentary about miscarriage.

Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes.

The couple then welcomed their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Months later, Rosanna and Wes experienced a fertility miracle, as the model fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The former Miss World went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.