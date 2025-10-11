Rosanna Davison returns to her roots by walking in Paul Costelloe show: ‘Full circle moment’

Rosanna Davison returned to her modelling roots on Friday night as she walked in Paul Costelloe’s fashion show in Dublin.

The fashion designer closed out Ireland Fashion Week with his AW25 show at Dublin’s City Hall, and former Miss World Rosanna was among the models on the catwalk.

Taking to Instagram after the show, the mum-of-three explained why it was a “full circle moment” for her.

“The @paulcostelloeofficial Heritage Show Autumn/Winter 2025 collection at the inaugural @irelandfashionweek held in the historic @cityhalldublin. It was a magical evening and an honour to walk for such an iconic Irish brand,” she wrote.

“It also felt like a full circle moment last night, as it’s two decades since I first walked for Paul at @londonfashionweek soon after I won @missworld.

“THANK YOU @paulcostelloeofficial and the entire team backstage who worked tirelessly to create such a beautiful and memorable show,” Rosanna added.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 41-year-old also shared a sweet photo of her holding hands with Paul on the runway back in 2004.