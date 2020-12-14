Rosanna Davison reflects on her fertility struggles in candid post: ‘It’s incredibly lonely and traumatic’

Rosanna Davison has reflected on her fertility struggles in a candid post.

The 36-year-old and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys Oscar and Hugo last month, after welcoming their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

The model mum previously described the pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

As she prepares for her first Christmas as a mum-of-three, the former Miss World admitted the festive season used to be a difficult time for her, as she desperately wanted children.

Sharing a photo with Sophia, Rosanna wrote: “Sophia was a tiny, sleepy newborn for her first Christmas last year, so it’s been amazing to see the look on her face when we show her our tree and Christmas lights this year. It’s just magical! 🥰✨

“This is something I’ve spoken about before but I feel it’s important to highlight again… as exciting as Christmas is for children, it can be a difficult time of year for lots of us for a variety of reasons.

“It’s very much centred around families and making it a special experience for kids, but for the many couples struggling with infertility or pregnancy loss, it can be a really tough time.

“I was that girl for years,” she admitted.

“I used to find Christmas really difficult. Scrolling through photos of your friend’s children enjoying the festive season can be torturous when you’re desperate to have a baby of your own, and it’s just not happening for you.

“We went through a hugely challenging fertility journey and still can’t believe how lucky we are to have three healthy and happy babies at home this year, but I’ll never forget what we went through to have our family and my heart goes out to everyone going through fertility struggles.

“It’s incredibly lonely and traumatic. The pandemic this year has led to further complications and delays with fertility treatments, as well as the women who faced difficult news alone at scans without their partners to support them 💔

“As always, I’m sending all of my love and support to those of you struggling. Be kind to yourselves and don’t forget to check in with friends too… you just don’t know who could be struggling in secret. ❤️”.

Announcing the birth of her twins last month, Rosanna shared a snap from the hospital alongside her husband Wes and the newborns.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love ❤️❤️

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true 💫 We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support ❤️.”