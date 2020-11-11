Rosanna Davison reassures friends she’s ‘not in labour’ as she nears due date

Rosanna Davison has reassured her friends she’s “not in labour”, as she edges closer to her due date.

The former Miss World is expecting identical twin boys with her husband Wes Quirke, and is due to give birth this month.

As she approaches her due date, Rosanna shared an important update on her Instagram Story.

Filming herself lying in bed, Rosanna said: “To my friends looking for daily updates so that they know I’m not in labour, not in hospital, not popping out babies – this is for you.”

“Not in labour, I’m still hanging in there, but I am in bed because I’m knackered,” she added.

Rosanna is due to give birth any day now, and previously admitted her twins might make an early appearance.

The model mum announced her pregnancy back in July, almost eight months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

Rosanna and Wes decided to go down the surrogacy route, after the model suffered 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Rosanna wrote on Instagram: “We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.”

“As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate,” she continued.

“I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us ❤️”

“My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries,” Rosanna wrote.

“However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.”

“So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!”

“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.