Rosanna Davison opens up about her first Christmas as a mum-of-three: ‘It was bananas!’

Rosanna Davison has opened up about her first Christmas as a mum-of-three.

The former Miss World welcomed her daughter Sophia via gestational surrogate last year, before giving birth to identical twins Hugo and Oscar in November.

The model mum previously admitted that the festive season used to be a difficult time for her, as she desperately longed for children amid her fertility struggles.

A lot has changed for the 36-year-old in the past year, who celebrated a “bananas” and “special” Christmas Day on Friday.

Sharing a sweet photo from the day, Rosanna wrote: “Well, we survived our first Christmas Day on two hours sleep with three babies, thanks to bucketloads of caffeine and sugar, loads of glitter, an inch of concealer, half a can of dry shampoo, a lot of help from family, and the baby feeds, naps and changes planned with military precision around the Christmas dinner!

“It was bananas 🤣😅🙌🏼🤗 But an amazing day filled with lots of special moments 🥰,” she added.

“Hope you all made the most of the day, wherever you are in the world. Sending extra love to those finding the festive season difficult this year 💜”.

The news comes after Rosanna reflected on difficult Christmases in the past, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

She wrote: “Sophia was a tiny, sleepy newborn for her first Christmas last year, so it’s been amazing to see the look on her face when we show her our tree and Christmas lights this year. It’s just magical! 🥰✨

“This is something I’ve spoken about before but I feel it’s important to highlight again… as exciting as Christmas is for children, it can be a difficult time of year for lots of us for a variety of reasons.”

“It’s very much centred around families and making it a special experience for kids, but for the many couples struggling with infertility or pregnancy loss, it can be a really tough time.

“I was that girl for years,” she admitted.

“I used to find Christmas really difficult. Scrolling through photos of your friend’s children enjoying the festive season can be torturous when you’re desperate to have a baby of your own, and it’s just not happening for you.”

“We went through a hugely challenging fertility journey and still can’t believe how lucky we are to have three healthy and happy babies at home this year, but I’ll never forget what we went through to have our family and my heart goes out to everyone going through fertility struggles.”

“It’s incredibly lonely and traumatic. The pandemic this year has led to further complications and delays with fertility treatments, as well as the women who faced difficult news alone at scans without their partners to support them 💔”

Rosanna concluded the post by writing: “As always, I’m sending all of my love and support to those of you struggling.

“Be kind to yourselves and don’t forget to check in with friends too… you just don’t know who could be struggling in secret. ❤️”.