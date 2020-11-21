Rosanna Davison ‘heartbroken’ she’s missing daughter’s first birthday – as she remains in hospital

The model gave birth to twins on Wednesday

Rosanna Davison ‘heartbroken’ she’s missing daughter’s first birthday – as she remains...

Rosanna Davison has admitted she’s “heartbroken” to be missing her daughter Sophia’s first birthday today.

The former Miss World is currently in hospital, after welcoming identical twin boys on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Rosanna shared a photo of Sophia’s hand when she was a newborn, and wrote: “This day last year, our daughter Sophia arrived into the world & changed our lives in the best way possible.”

The 36-year-old also shared a photo of her holding Sophia, and confessed: “I’m a bit heartbroken not to be home with Sophia on her first birthday but we’ll celebrate & spoil her next weekend instead…”

“Hope she appreciates the present of two baby brothers,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.

Rosanna also marked Sophia’s birthday on her Instagram feed, sharing a photo from a previous shoot with VIP magazine.

The mother-of-three wrote: “Our baby girl is one today 🙊💕 Hard to believe that Sophia arrived into the world a year ago… and what a year it’s been!!”

“Cake, balloons, cuddles and pressies planned for a belated celebration when I’m home from hospital 🤗🎂🎁🎈(📸 from Feb by @liliforberg for @vip.magazine).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys on Wednesday morning – almost one year after they welcomed Sophia via gestational surrogate last November.

Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with Wes and their baby boys.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true 💫 We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”