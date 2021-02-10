Rosanna Davison believes she fell pregnant with twins because she stopped putting herself ‘under pressure’

The model fell pregnant with twins last summer following years of fertility struggles

Rosanna Davison believes she fell pregnant with twins because she stopped putting...

Rosanna Davison has admitted she believes she fell pregnant with twins because she stopped putting herself “under pressure”.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, Sophia, via surrogate in November 2019 – after Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages over a few years.

Months later, the couple experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Rosanna went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine about her miracle pregnancy, the mother-of-three said: “I personally believe it was because I had stopped thinking about it and we had stopped trying.”

“We had Sophia and had planned to go through the surrogacy process again this year for a sibling for her, so I had stopped putting myself under any pressure.”

“You also naturally slow down when you have a baby and Sophia was only four months when I got pregnant, so my whole routine had changed to a slower pace,” she explained.

“I remember the weekend we were going into lockdown in March thinking, ‘I can relax a little now’ without so much pressure to be back to work.”

“I could just take it easy with Sophia and Wes.”

Rosanna also revealed she’s heard of other women who fell pregnant last year, after struggling with their fertility in the past.

“A lady who had been advising us through the surrogacy process here in Ireland told me of a good few people she knows who had been going through the surrogacy process and then found themselves pregnant last year,” she said.

“When you stop stressing, and as they say you stop trying, it does actually happen….”

“Of course there is no way you can stop trying when you want a baby because you are always aware of where you are in your cycle and how you should be feeling at certain times of the month.”

“But I had genuinely switched off when I got pregnant,” she added.