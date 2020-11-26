Rosanna Davison admits she’s running on very little sleep – as she adjusts to life as mum-of-three

Rosanna Davison admits she’s running on very little sleep – as she...

Rosanna Davison has admitted she’s running on very little sleep, as she adjusts to life as a new mum-of-three.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, last week.

Their birth came one year after the couple welcomed their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate last November.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the model shared a sweet photo of her cuddling one of the twins – but confessed she was running on just 20 minutes of sleep.

She wrote: “First day at home… I’ve had 20 minutes sleep, but looooads of baby snuggles.”

“Don’t be fooled by this filter, I look dead in real life,” Rosanna added.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old admitted she was feeling “emotional” as she left the hospital with her twin boys.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rosanna wrote: “It’s a big day for our little family. As Hugo and Oscar were born at 35 weeks, they needed a little extra TLC in the @nationalmaternityhospital Neonatal ward to make sure they were ready to come home to us.”

“And today is the big day! I’m just a little bit emotional 😭 Now to bring them home to meet their big sister and start our lives as a family of five 💕💙💙.”

Rosanna delighted fans with her pregnancy news earlier this year, after she previously suffered 14 miscarriages.

In her announcement, the model mum described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”.