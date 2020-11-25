Rosanna Davison admits she’s ’emotional’ – after returning home with her newborn twins

The former Miss World welcomed her identical twin boys last week

Rosanna Davison has admitted she’s “emotional”, as she returned home with her newborn twins.

The model mum gave birth to identical twin boys Oscar and Hugo on Wednesday, with the newborns arriving early at 35 weeks.

The former Miss World took to Instagram today, one week after welcoming her sons, to share her delight as she left the hospital.

Rosanna wrote: “It’s a big day for our little family ❤️ As Hugo and Oscar were born at 35 weeks, they needed a little extra TLC in the @nationalmaternityhospital Neonatal ward to make sure they were ready to come home to us ❤️”

“And today is the big day! I’m just a little bit emotional 😭,” she admitted.

“Thank you so much to the incredible team in NICU for keeping our twinnies safe and healthy all week.

“Now to bring them home to meet their big sister and start our lives as a family of five 💕💙💙”

Earlier this year, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Announcing the birth of Oscar and Hugo on Instagram, Rosanna shared a photo from the hospital with her husband Wes Quirke and their baby boys.

She wrote: “Our beautiful and healthy identical twin baby boys, Hugo and Oscar, arrived safely into the world this morning and our hearts are bursting with love.”

“Just like that, we’ve become a family of five and all our dreams have come true We’re deeply grateful to the wonderful, hardworking team at @nationalmaternityhospital for all of their kindness and support.”