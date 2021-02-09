Rosanna Davison admits she ‘still can’t believe’ she has three kids: ‘Miracles really do happen’

The model suffered 14 miscarriages before she fell pregnant with twins in 2020

Rosanna Davison admits she ‘still can’t believe’ she has three kids: ‘Miracles...

Rosanna Davison has admitted she “still can’t believe” she has three children, after struggling with her fertility for years.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, Sophia, via surrogate in November 2019 – after Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages over a few years.

Months later, the couple experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Rosanna went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.

Three months after giving birth, the cookback author has admitted she still can’t believe she’s a mother-of-three.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Rosanna shared a photo of one of her babies lying on her chest, and wrote: “Still can’t believe that we have three beautiful children after all we’ve been through.”

“I’ve never felt so exhausted, yet so happy and fulfilled ❤️,” she continued.

“Just a little reminder to anyone that needs to hear it at the moment.. Miracles really do happen 🌈🙏🏼.”

After inspiring people across Ireland with her story, Rosanna is set to release a book about her journey to motherhood.

According to the Irish Sun, the former Miss World has signed a deal with Gill Publishing to write a book about her fertility struggles.