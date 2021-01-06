Rosanna Davison admits lockdown as a new mum has been ‘challenging’

"We’ve just been taking it day by day..."

Rosanna Davison has admitted lockdown as a new mum has been “challenging”.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child Sophia via gestational surrogate in November 2019, before giving birth to her “miracle” twins Hugo and Oscar in November the following year.

The model got candid about the challenges that come with parenting during a global pandemic in her latest Instagram post, as she celebrated seven weeks since the birth of her sons.

Sharing a sweet snap of her newborn’s foot, the 36-year-old wrote: “Seven weeks of Hugo & Oscar 🥰👣✨”.

“It’s flown by in a bit of a blur of sleepless nights, nappy changes, endlessly soothing colicky babies and constant feeds, while also keeping on top of Sophia’s routine. She’s still not too pleased about their arrival! 🙈

“It’s a magical time getting to know these two gorgeous little people, but it’s also a challenging time to be a new mum or dad in lockdown without a normal support system in place,” she confessed.

“We’ve just been taking it day by day, looking after each other and trying to stay positive.”

Rosanna continued: “There have been days recently when I’ve felt really anxious though – what if one or both of us got sick and couldn’t take care of them?

“It’s so important for us to be patient and kind to ourselves, and do whatever we can to support our emotional well-being and resilience.

“Being given the all-clear to start exercising again has given me a great mood boost, and I’ve been trying to take a little bit of time each day to myself just to get outside for some fresh air ☀️

“I hope you’re all coping as well as you can, and looking after your mental health as much as possible ❤️ Sending extra hugs to new parents finding it all a bit overwhelming ❤️”.

The news comes amid reports Rosanna is set to release a book about her journey to motherhood.

According to the Irish Sun, the mother-of-three has signed a deal with Gill Publishing to write a book about her fertility struggles.

The model suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy.