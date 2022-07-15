Ronan Keating reveals if he told his son Jack to name drop him on Love Island

Ronan Keating has revealed if he told his son Jack to name drop him on Love Island.

The 23-year-old joined the series as a Casa Amor bombshell, but lost his place on the show after he failed to form a connection with any of the girls.

During his short time in Casa Amor, Jack told Gemma Owen that his dad was Boyzone star Ronan Keating, after she asked about his father’s profession.

While Irish fans were delighted by Jack’s name drop, Ronan has confessed he told his son not to share his identity on the show.

Speaking on Heat’s Under The Duvet podcast, he said: “I told Jack before he went into the villa not to drop the name Boyzone, or me, because no one is going to know who we are in there, so it’s not going to get you any chat.”

Ronan also admitted he was “blown away” by Ekin-Su referencing to his iconic song Life Is a Rollercoaster when she said goodbye to Jack after Casa Amor.

“I was blown away, when Ekin-Su said to him ‘life is a rollercoaster,’ and she knew Boyzone, I was like what?” he laughed.

Appearing on the podcast alongside Jack, Ronan confessed watching his son on Love Island was like watching a “horror movie”.

When asked if he was in touch with Gemma’s famous dad Michael Owen while both their children were on the show, he said: “No we weren’t no…”

“It’s absolutely that way that you try and distance yourself as much as possible from the whole thing… you’re like ‘oh God, really? Don’t say that, oh no, I hope they don’t show him in bed.'”

“All of these thoughts go through your head before the show, and when it actually comes to the show, it’s like watching a horror movie, you have the pillow up in front of you the whole time in fear, waiting for that jump moment.”

“That’s what it’s like as a parent watching Love Island, it’s like a horror movie.”

As for Jack’s lack of screen time on the show, Ronan put this down to his son being a “gentleman”.

“We were worried about him for a while, we thought he had left the villa because he wasn’t really in it for a while, we were like, ‘whats happening here… justice for Jack!'” he said.

“I was actually quite proud of him, because I know my son is a gentleman, he’s not on camera because he’s just being too nice.”

“I’m watching Billy and the things he’s saying I’m like ‘he really wants to get in the villa,’ and he did!”

Ronan added that he was “so proud” of how Jack handled himself on Love Island.

“I am so proud, look at him now, he has come out, and all the guys that come out, they have to hit the ground running,” he explained.

“All the opportunities that arise they have to grasp them and move with them and I know how busy he [Jack] is since he has come out, and he was only on it for a few days, so it’s amazing he impact it has.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

