Ronan Keating opens up about welcoming baby daughter during lockdown: ‘It was very strange’

Ronan Keating has opened up about welcoming his baby daughter, Coco Knox, during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

The Boyzone singer’s wife Storm gave birth to their second child over the weekend, and Ronan has admitted it was a “strange” experience.

Speaking on Magic Radio today, he said: “It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital.”

“It was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital. The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant. But it was just so different, it was so quiet.”

“Which was kind of nice in a way. We had all of that time just to ourselves. Cooper couldn’t come in, his other brothers and sisters couldn’t come.”

“So it was a strange one. It was very different and lovely,” he added.

As for what life is like at home with their new bundle of joy, Ronan said: “Like so many others, it’s all hands on deck.”

“Storm is flying, she’s doing wonderful. Feeling great, enjoying this whole process once again.”

“It’s lovely. I mean, it’s obviously strange times as we know, but we don’t need to go on about it, we’re all in the same boat.”

“It’s working for us right now because we’re enjoying just being in the house, spending all this time together.”