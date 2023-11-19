Ronan Keating opens up about the death of his brother for the first time

Ronan Keating has opened up about the death of his brother for the first time.

The singer’s older brother Ciaran was en route to his son Ruari’s football match in July when he was tragically killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N5 at Ballymiles.

His wife Annemarie, the driver of the other car, and the passenger were all treated for injuries in hospital – while Ciaran was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking during a Loose Men panel discussion, Ronan said: “Yeah, we’re struggling to be honest.”

“It’s been, it’s been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast. Unexpected. We’re still figuring it all out.”

“What we are doing is we’re talking to each other, and we have each other to lean on. That’s really, really important.”

“It’s all about communication, talking about it, but also having somebody who’s going through something that feels the same, that you feel they understand what I’m going through.”

“That’s a big part of it, because a lot of people come up to you on the street and say ‘So sorry to hear about your brother, I lost my dad’ or ‘I lost my mum’ or ‘I lost my brother’,” Ronan continued.

“You know, it’s their way of sharing and trying to be on a level with you and understand.”

“But you’re in your own head, you’re in so much pain, you’re in so much pain. It’s just like ‘You don’t understand. You don’t understand what I’m going through’.”

“So to have my sibling there was really, really – especially in the couple of weeks after that we were just rallying around each other and being able to talk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loose Women (@loosewomen)

“We have a WhatsApp group, you know, the four of us now, and we talk every day, check-in, ‘How are you doing today? How are you feeling?’,” Ronan continued.

“And my bro might be going through a tough time and he’s very vocal about it, and I love that, he wouldn’t have been in the past.”

“He wouldn’t have been as vocal about how he’s feeling, but he is now.”

“So, that’s been very you know, it’s been a very tough few months.