Ronan Keating lands permanent gig hosting popular BBC show

The Irish singer will begin the presenting gig on May 13

Ronan Keating has landed a permanent gig hosting The One Show.

The Boyzone star and former footballer Jermaine Jenas regularly appeared on the BBC One show alongside presenter Alex Jones, and they have now been confirmed as permanent co-hosts.

Sharing the exciting news via Instagram, Ronan wrote: “Very excited to announce I’ll be joining these two legends as part of the brand new @bbctheoneshow presenting line up.”

“It’s all kicking off from May 10th. I’ll be on the sofa every Thursday and Friday. Can’t wait to get going.”

Presenter Alex Jones said: “We’re delighted to welcome @rokeating and @jjenas to the One Show team as my new co hosts.”

“It’s been lovely to get to know them both over the last year and we know our audience will enjoy getting to know them even more over the coming year.”

“Some of our favourites like @rylan @alexscott2 @mrmichaelball and @amolrajan (who’s with me tonight) are still very much part of the family and you’ll still see a lot of these fantastic presenters. Exciting times ahead!!!”

The One Show show tackles current affairs and other issues in the UK using a mix of interviews, topical stories and features.

