Ronan Keating joins star-studded panel of popular talk show

The Irish singer will be speaking with a Hollywood actor on the show

Ronan Keating will join an all-male panel for a special episode of Loose Women.

The Irish singer will join Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, radio DJ Roman Kemp, and JLS star Marvin Humes as they host a once-off episode of the show focusing on men’s mental health.

The show will air on November 19, which marks International Men’s Day, and will see the guest panellists open up about their own personal experiences.

They will also be joined by a very special guest on the special episode, Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey.

Ahead of his presenting gig, Ronan said: “I’ve long been a big fan of the Loose ladies, so it’s an honour to become a Loose Man for the day.

“I’m looking forward to joining Marvin, Iain and Roman and delving into all the topics, as well as tackling those important issues us blokes often shy away from talking about.

“It’s going to be a great show!” he added.

Iain Stirling said: “We know that men typically find it harder to discuss their anxieties, especially with other blokes.

“I’m looking forward to changing the conversation and can’t wait to join the other Loose Men. Hopefully we can inspire any men watching to talk about their feelings too and not keep things bottled up.

“Also a huge thank you to everyone at Loose Women for allowing us to use their platform for this very worthwhile cause!”

Roman added: “When Loose Women asked me to join their first all-male panel, I jumped at the chance. The ladies have left us very big shoes to fill, but we’ll do them proud.

“I can’t wait to enjoy some classic Loose laughs and shine a light on the importance of us guys opening up about mental health.”

Marvin shared: “With everything going on in the world right now there’s never been a more important time for men to be open and honest about their mental health.

“I’m looking forward to anchoring the first ever Loose Men and raising awareness of the importance of men opening up like women do.”