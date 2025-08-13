Ronan Keating hits out at ‘broken system’ and says family will push for tougher penalties for road offences

Ronan Keating has hit out at the “broken justice system” in Ireland and says his family will seek tougher penalties for road offences, after the driver who killed his brother avoided prison time.

In July 2023, while travelling with his wife to watch their son play football, the singer’s brother Ciaran lost his life in a car accident.

Speaking alongside his family to Barry Lenihan for RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime, Ronan stated that his family will advocate for stricter penalties for fatal traffic violations.

Speaking to Barry, Ronan referred to the driver responsible for the death of his brother, avoiding prison: “You can’t get angry. You’re floored. You’re disappointed. The system is broken.”

“As a family, we don’t want to send some 22-year-old kid to jail. We don’t want to see some kid go to jail whose life is going to be thrown away. That’s not what we’re looking for.”

“But what we’re looking for is to make sure somebody else doesn’t die because of careless driving. That some other family’s life is not going to be ripped apart,” Ronan continued.

“It’s up to us now, the family, to try to do something about it. We won’t let this lie. We’ve looked at other cases, other families and what they’ve gone through – some more recent than ours. It’s continuing to happen. Something needs to change.”

Speaking about how his family went to the crime scene and collected personal items found, Ronan said: “Ger went there [the crime scene] and was doing a job that the police force here in Ireland should be doing, the Garda Siochana should be doing it.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Garda Siochana said: “The force carried out a thorough investigation at the crash which killed Ciaran Keating, which included a forensic collision investigation of the scene, and an examination of both vehicles.”

Speaking about the verdict, which gave 22-year-old Dean Harte a 17-month suspended sentence for two years, Ronan hit out at the DDP and said: “Is our judicial system in Ireland that broken? It’s ridiculous and disgusting, Ciaran’s memory will not be brushed under the carpet because of that.”

In a statement, according to RTÉ, the DPP said that while it cannot comment on individual cases, any choice of charge should adequately and appropriately reflect the seriousness of the criminal conduct for which there is evidence, so as to provide the court with an appropriate basis for sentence.

In February of this year, the Castlebar Circuit Criminal Court gave 22-year-old Dean Harte a 17-month suspended sentence for two years.

Ciaran, a man from Louisburgh, Ireland, in his 50s, was fatally injured while travelling with his spouse on the N5 near Swinford, Co. Mayo, at approximately 3:35 p.m. on a section of road that is notorious for accidents.

Ronan took to Instagram to speak out about the sentencing at the time and wrote: “Today’s sentencing was a devastating example of just how broken our justice system is.”

“You can kill a man… and you can walk free. Not even a single night in prison. Just a slap on the wrist and a ticket to carry on with your life, like nothing ever happened.”

“And then we wonder why we keep seeing this kind of behaviour on our roads, why people keep dying in road accidents across Ireland every week?” he continued.

“it’s a joke and it’s morally corrupt that rather than trying to fix our broken system, they all turn a blind eye.”

He continued: “Shame on Dean Harte but more-so shame on everyone involved in this process that contributed to the heartbreaking outcome for my family today.

“The Lord himself knows the injustice that was served, and the Keating family will never find peace.”

“We will continue to fight for Ciaran’s justice. At this time we think of all the other families who have found themselves in our position, and we pray that other families never do.”